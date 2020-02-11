Suspect in Rapid City armed robbery kills himself in Custer

A suspect in a Rapid City armed robbery reportedly shot and killed himself Tuesday night after a standoff in Custer.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, is said to have robbed Boyds Drug Mart on East Saint Patrick Street around 3 p.m. The man brandished a gun and demanded prescription medication. The pharmacy employees complied.

About 45 minutes later, a Custer County sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect vehicle southbound on U.S. Highway 16/385 north of Custer and tried to stop it. A chase ensued into town and west onto Mount Rushmore Road until deputies used a maneuver to spin the suspect's pick up truck out of control.

The suspect then, still in the pick up truck, pointed a gun at himself while law enforcement tried to negotiate his surrender. About 7:30 p.m. he shot and killed himself.

This was the latest in a string of armed robberies at pharmacies in Rapid City. The same Boyds was robbed Jan. 13; and Boyds Drug RX Express on the 2600 block of Mount Rushmore Road was robbed Dec. 17.

Police are continuing to investigate Tuesday’s robbery and have not linked it to the previous crimes; although they appear to be similar.

