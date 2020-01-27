Suspect charged in Sioux Falls woman's death

The suspect in custody in connection to the death of a Sioux Falls woman is now being charged with murder.

Nineteen-year-old Amir Hasan Beaudion will face several charges in the death of 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi, including first-degree murder, rape, and kidnapping.

Lincoln County State's Attorney Tom Wollman announced the charges Monday morning. Beaudion will be formally arraigned Tuesday.

Beaudion has been in custody since early January in connection to a separate kidnapping case.

Wollman said the delay in filing the murder charge was due to the complicated nature of the case, which included a separate kidnapping allegation in Minnehaha County. He said investigators were able to take their time because Beaudion was already in custody.

Badi was first reported missing Jan. 6. Her body was later found in a ditch between Sioux Falls and Harrisburg.

Beaudion is being held on a $1 million bond.