Suspect arrested after mother, 2 children found dead in Kansas house fire

Police in Kansas say a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a triple homicide that left a mother and two of her children dead.

Family members identified the victims as 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and their mother, Yazmin Rodriguez. (Source: Family photos/KMBC/Hearst/CNN)

Investigators say there’s evidence three members of a Kansas City family were killed before they were found dead in an early Monday fire at their home. They also believe the fire was intentionally started.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced on social media late Monday that a suspect has been arrested in the case. Charges are pending.

Family members identified the victims as 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez, 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez and their mother, Yazmin Rodriguez.

“They were so loving. They were the happiest kids ever,” said Ana Rodriguez, the children’s aunt. “I don’t know why anybody would want to hurt them.”

Amerikha was looking forward to having a quinceanera, and even at his young age, Jean Carlos was already thinking about joining the Army one day.

“Why did you do what you did to them? They didn’t deserve it,” Ana Rodriguez said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

