Supporters ready to cheer on swimmers at Pure Pactola

On Sunday swimmers stroked their way to victory for the 3rd annual Pure Pactola, making for a Dam Good Swim!

Nearly 100 people swam on a sunny morning at the Pactola Dam in Pennington County.

Competitors could choose one of three distance options: half a mile, 1.2 miles, or 2.4 miles.

One woman says her husband trained at a public swimming pool for months for this event, and she adds she's excited to cheer him on and wave her sign around.

"Well we wanted to support everybody but especially Hugh Watkins. We've even had friends from North Carolina that are here to help support him. We just want to bring happiness to everybody and have a good time. And we wanted to embarrass him!" Nonie Watkins says, who cheered for her husband Hugh at Pure Pactola.

More than 40 volunteers made Pure Pactola possible.

