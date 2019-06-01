Sunday's forecast

Active weather pattern in this forecast:

Saturday night will be mainly quiet with partly cloudy skies, though a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in northeast Wyoming, southwest South Dakota, or in the Central and Southern Hills. Temperatures will be near average with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low to mid 50s.

Sunday will start off with partly cloudy skies, but in the afternoon clouds will increase as scattered thunderstorms will develop over the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with the threats of concern being large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. The timeline for these storms to fire off will be between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. After then, storms are not expected to be severe. On and off showers and thunderstorms will be in the area Sunday night into Monday.

Extended forecast:

The first week of June starts off relatively nice! As the months of June, July, and August are meteorological summer, the weather certainly will look and feel like (calendar, or astronomical) summer in the Black Hills! Monday will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and 80s across the area! An afternoon shower or storm is possible for areas in the Black Hills and east into South Dakota, but many will be dry.

Tuesday will see better chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms. So will Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday of next weekend. There is a lot of energy in the atmosphere that will deliver possible pop-up summer storms each day next week excluding Friday. The majority of the daytime will be dry, but as the day heats up, a storm could fire off, mainly in the afternoon. Stay alerted with our mobile weather app to be notified when a storm or lightning is near your area. Check back with us on the air and online if there are any changes to the forecast; otherwise, enjoy the above average temperatures!