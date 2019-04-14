Summerset boy raising money for Suncatcher

A Summerset boy is collecting money for some four-legged friends.

On Sunday nine-year-old Santana Zuniga showed off a donation box for SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy at the Slash J Saloon.

SunCatcher volunteers provide therapeutic horse riding lessons for people with mental or physical disabilities including Santana's brother Mekilo.

Mekilo has Trisomy 18p.

He rides horses at SunCatcher to improve his motor and communication skills.

Santana Zuniga, nine years old, raising money for Suncatcher, says, "I'm doing this because my brother rides horses and I really love seeing him happy and it makes me happy and I want to take care of him and the horses."

Debora Alickson is an instructor at SunCatcher and a mother to one of the special needs riders.

She tells us Santana's support of their organization is so valuable.

Debora Alickson, Suncatcher instructor, says, "That's a huge deal for us because we rely heavily on donations . And so it's great getting any type of community organization or community group, individual that wants to go out and collect support or just get our name out there."

People can drop money in the donation box all year-round at the Slash J Saloon in Piedmont.