Summer Reading 2019 kicks off at the library

On Saturday, May 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., children can go tot he downtown library and celebrate the Summer Reading 2019 kickoff party.

The theme is space adventure, and kids will be able to experience the kickoff party with a space-themed scavenger hunt, DJ music, galaxy sno cones, moon pies, face painting, photo opportunities and crafts that kids can make to help launch into reading all summer!

For more information about the library events for adults, including movie series, hands-on workshops and live music, visit www.rapidcitylibrary.org.