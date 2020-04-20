Summer Nights moved to later date

Summer nights President Judd Nielsen says the first night of summer nights will happen in the early part of July instead of the traditional May date.

That's because the Rapid City special events committee postponed the event because of COVID-19.

Not hosting any events in June does hurt the organization's income from beverage sales and sponsorships, since June is their best month.

Nielson says even though the start date is pushed back, he expects the remainder of their season to be the family event it has been in the past.

"We're excited to work with the city and get back up and running and bring a positive momentum to this town after the last month of doom and gloom," said Nielson. "So we're hopeful the city will get behind this and we figure out ways to make this a fun event again for the city."

With the later start date, the Summer Nights committee hasn't decided when the traditional summer event will end for the season.