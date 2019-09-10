Subway patrons can help donate 25,000 meals

Black Hills area Subways, including Rapid City, are teaming up with Feeding America to donate 25,000 meals during September, Hunger Action Month.

The way it works: when you buy a sub, salad or wrap (with any drink, chips or two cookies), your purchase will help feed people in the community. For every two meals purchased this month, The 30 area Subway restaurants will donate a meal, up to 25,000 meals, to Rapid City and Black Hills metro and rural-area food banks.

“On behalf of the Feeding America network of food banks, we would like to thank the locally owned and operated Subway restaurants in the Rapid City and Black Hills metro and rural area for their generous and ongoing support,” says Nancy Curby, senior vice president, Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America.

“The funds raised through this campaign will help local food banks better serve children and families who may not know where they will find their next meal,” Curby said.

Every dollar provides at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America.

