Subway partners with Feeding America to provide meals to food banks

Subway and Feeding America are teaming up to provide up to 15 million meals to feed people in need across the country.

With the purchase of every Subway Footlong through April 30 for takeout, catering and delivery, Subway will donate the monetary equivalent of 1 meal, or ten cents, for every Footlong sold up to $1.5 million to Feeding America. $1 can provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

With Feeding America predicting food banks needing an additional estimated $1.4 billion over the next six months to feed people in need due to the COIVD-19 pandemic, Subway and its guests are participating in donating money for meals to Feeding America.

For more information about how Subway and its Franchise Owners are addressing the coronavirus outbreak, visit Subway.com/COVIDRelief.