Sturgis officials extend ambulance coverage

In a 4-and-a-half hour long city council meeting in Sturgis, the city made an adjustment to what would have turned off ambulance services to anyone outside the city limits.

Both sides spoke passionately about the issue.

The City of Sturgis said it loses $60,000 a year covering calls outside the city, whose residents don't pay property taxes.

Ultimately, city council extended ambulance coverage outside of city limits for the rest of the year until December 31st.

They set a deadline for the outside communities to have $30,000 raised by November 18th for the half-year of service provided in 2019, as well as a plan on how they will be able to raise the $60,000 dollars needed every year.

"This is a horrible situation and I think you could hear from all the council members that this is the last thing that they ever wanted to discuss. You could hear the frustration from the mayor that this has been discussed for more than 8 years and up until now there has been no movement on it," said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.

Ainslie added it became apparent to the city council that members outside of Sturgis were more willing to do voluntary payment as opposed to paying a tax.