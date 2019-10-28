Sturgis man killed by pickup at downtown crosswalk

A 68-year-old Sturgis man was killed while crossing an intersection in downtown Sturgis Monday morning.

According to the Sturgis Police Department, the 59-year-old Sturgis driver stopped his pickup at the intersection of Sherman Street and Harley-Davidson Way; then continued, hitting and trapping the pedestrian under the truck.

Officers and bystanders were able to rescue the pedestrian from under the pickup but he died later at Sturgis Regional Hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The driver, who was not named by the police, was cited for an obstructed windshield.

