Sturgis Farmers' Market vendors hope for more visitors

Local goods finally get its first weekend in the Sturgis Farmers' Market. Home-made rugs, home-grown organic vegetables and local lamb meat are seen in the market. There are also two young artists promoting their creative works. Although there are not too many vendors on site this Saturday, the vendors say they hope the market will pick up later.

"I'm really excited, I'm kind of expecting a little more traffic through the Farmers' Market. We just need to get consistent with our vendors. I think," an art vendor, Kiara Poitra comments on this opening weekend.

The Sturgis Farmers' Market is held on Saturdays, from 9 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon at the corner of Main Street and Junction Avenue.

