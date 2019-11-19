Sturgis Ambulance is 1 of 4 in South Dakota that is pediatric ready

"Pediatric calls is.. I can say everyone of us on this service gets anxiety.. it is the last kind of call you want," said Shawn Fischer.

The last kind of call any first responder wants... a child injured or critically ill.. but the Strugis Ambulance team is prepared more than ever before after earning the South Dakota Pediatric Readiness Award.

Shawn Fischer is the Strugis Ambulance Director and a Critical Care Paramedic.

"We are 1 of 4 ambulances within the whole state of South Dakota. Black Hills Life Flight, Kimball Ambulance, Armour Ambulance, and us are the only ones considered pediatric ready," said Fischer.

Fischer said 8 to 10 percent of EMS calls in Sturgis account for pediatrics, and the newly added equipment will provide more reassurance from parents, patients, and the EMS team.

"In our bags before, we had just pediatric equipment, you didn't necessary have the exact size of airway you needed," said Fischer.

It doesn't mean other ambulances aren't prepared... but the designation means Sturgis first reponders are ready for any pediatric call... from medication to equipment.

"What we've done is we've stepped up equipment from size newborn up to adults, there's nothing on our ambulances we do not have," said Fischer.

Fischer said the entire Sturgis EMS crew is pediatric ready.