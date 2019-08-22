Study: E-cigarettes harmful to normal blood flow

A new study published in the journal "Radiology" indicates vaping can have dangerous short-term effects, even after just one use.

Vaping is becoming widely popular in the Black Hills. Making the switch from smoking using an e-cigarette can be beneficial to quitting.

"I mean if anybody out there is considering making the switch whether they talked to their doctor, they talked to their grandchildren or their kids and they want them to stop smoking," said Black Hills Vapor Co-Owner Caleb Rose. "Not to mention we can work you down in nicotine levels so you can gradually get down off nicotine. It's a great alternative."

Having the chance to work someone's way down to get off nicotine has helped plenty of people to stop using it, but what about the long-term use of it in e-cigarettes?

Researchers studied brain scans of 31 participants who never smoked or used a vaping device before after using an e-cigarette. The M-R-I scanned their brains to measure the blood flow to the legs.

The tests showed the blood flow to the femoral artery changes fast after using an e-cigarette, but then after a few minutes goes back to normal.

"There is a concern that long-term use, this can lead to vascular disease which we know leads to heart attacks and strokes. So definitely a lot more research that needs to be done in that area, it's just very concerning that these were nicotine-free," said Physician Assistant Mallory Holz.

Not too much is known about the long term effects, but some researchers believe it is not as dangerous as smoking.