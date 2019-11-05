Students won't be able to take Rapid Transit Monday

The Rapid City Transit system is utilized by many people in the community, especially students.

Buses ready to leave for the day.

Students have used the free service more than 340,000 times since its start in 2016.

Katy Urban is the Community Relations Manger for Rapid City Area Schools.

"We've heard plenty of anecdotal evidence that just really shows that our kids are taking advantage of it, I mean if you drive by a Rapid Ride pick-up in the morning you will see a lot of kids," said Urban. "So we know that our families are taking advantage of it, that its been really helpful for a lot of our families."

The Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said if you drive by you might just see a second bus show up.

"Again we've had routes in which we've had to have a second bus show up because of particular locations because of the traffic," said Shoemaker.

In October, the bus service received more than 13,000 student riders, down from the 16,000 in 2018.

But now that we are in November, students will have to find a new ride to school during one holiday.

Rapid City buses will be shut down Monday for Veterans Day affecting hundreds of kids trying to get to school.

"There will be no Rapid Ride or Dial-A-Ride services on that day," said Shoemaker. "That will also impact the school calendar, it's the one day in the school calendar in which Rapid Rids is not operating."

As the day slowly creeps up, the school district recommends you plan ahead and make arrangements.