Students learn the power of bad decisions in a fun way

More than a hundred high school freshman got to the chance to learn the consequences of potentially bad decisions.

Leah Zandstra is the president of C.O.R.E. who put on the event.

"There's multiple sessions today that will touch on subjects that students will, in fact, have situations in their life," said Zandstra.

One of the lessons taught is about being impaired and students got the chance to put on drunk goggles to participate in some of the activities.

Other sessions include educational games, online safety practices, and a new discussion about meth and vaping.

Students even got a chance to drive an ATV.

Sergeant First Class Lyn Waldie was helping out with the students.

"So behind me is the fatal vision course where we drive side by side," said Waldie. "The students put on drunk goggles so they can experience what it's like to, how difficult it is if they are drinking or impaired while they are driving."

This experience from the course was eye-opening for students, especially David Rangel.

"You could be driving with your friends and one of them pulls out a drink and they're peer pressuring you to drink and your driving," said Rangel. "So you do it and then I think that will help people understand what could happen if they actually do that."

The drunk driving simulation didn't sit well with students, but not as much as a discussion on human trafficking in Rapid City.

Brettly Schmitz is a student at the event.

"Not many people are like yeah this will happen to me I am so prepared if someone comes up to me and tries to kidnap me and like I know what to do," said Schmitz. "They think that since its just a small city It's not going to happen to me that's only for like New York or Denver like they are ignorant to those dangers."

And unlike drunk driving, knowing how to protect yourself, is the best decision you can make.