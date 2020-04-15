Students and professors are adjusting to a new lifestlye

Due to the impact of the COVID-19, South Dakota's public universities have transitioned to online for a few weeks now until the end of the spring semester.

Since March 23rd, South Dakota universities have moved to online learning requiring students like Sarah Cleveland and Bailie Dill and professors to adjust to a new way of life.

"I think the biggest thing is that it's just so hard to motivate myself to do it because she was saying home feels like relaxation,” said Cleveland. “So working full time, it's like I get off work in the evening and then come back home and just want to like eat my dinner and go to bed and stuff and then got all this homework to do."

But for one senior at Black Hill State, it feels like any other semester.

"It's just kind of like oh just another semester doesn't feel like I'm graduating,” said Dill. “For me personally I have to drive from Spearfish to Rapid four times a week. So that's kind of been nice to not have to do that, but yeah I mean you do miss a little of like the personal interactions that you get."

Which their teacher is trying to fill.

Skott Chandler hosts his zoom lectures at the same time they would usually be in the classroom to help those students get on a schedule and have something to look forward to.

"I do record them, I get them up online within an hour or two after they're done so even if they're working or have other obligations during this time, I try to make it accessible as possible for them to get the content, get the help that they need,” said Chandler.

Classes will stay online throughout the rest of the spring semester as well as summer sessions, which you can still register for.

