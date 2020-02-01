Stoneman Douglas players take part in Super Bowl rehearsal

The football players from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida got to play starring roles in the dress rehearsal for the Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

Stoneman Douglas is the school where 17 people were killed by a gunman on Feb. 14, 2018.

The players took the field to run plays so Fox television crews could check camera angles, and even filled in during a dry run of the coin toss.

Some also got the chance to meet anthem singer Demi Lovato.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.