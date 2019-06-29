Stolen vehicle involved in high-speed car chase

On Saturday one person is in custody after a high-speed car chase ended with a crash just outside of Sturgis.

Rapid City police say the vehicle was reported stolen Friday and spotted by law enforcement a couple times overnight and Saturday morning.

Police say the pursuit started in Rapid City on West Chicago Street, onto Nemo Road, and ended on Vanocker Canyon Road in Meade County.

Sturgis police officers set up spikes on Vanocker Canyon Road, and in an effort to avoid the spikes, police say the driver crashed into a ravine.

Multiple agencies were involved including the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Meade County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Forest Service.

"Fortunately, not a lot of the folks that are involved in evading the police have the same sort of driving training that we have. With the training that we've got, the experience that we're able to bring behind to help us in these type of stressful situations and then the teamwork that we're able to employ with our sister agencies, it takes a big combination," Sgt. Chris Hunt says, an officer with the Rapid City Police Department.

The driver is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated alluding of law enforcement, driving without a license, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.