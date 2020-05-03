"Stolen sisters" being remembered via online meeting

While there is a pandemic of COVID-19, Rapid City-based Red Ribbon Skirt Society hopes that people remember that there's also an unresolved epidemic in the community. The members held a presentation online to discuss the issues. "May 5th is a day of remembrance. The day that we remember all of our sisters, even our brothers that are still missing. It's also a day of remembering those that are murdered," says Carla Douglas, a member of Red Ribbon Skirt Society.

May 5th was also Hanna Harris's birthday, a member of Northern Cheyenne Tribe. On July 3rd, 2013, Harris left home to see fireworks.

"The 21-year-old never returned home. Her badly beaten body was discovered on July 8th near the city's rodeo grounds," Lily Mendoza, the founder of Red Ribbon Skirt Society, reads for the online presentation.

The Hanna Harris case was featured on Investigation Discovery Channel, but she was just one of the many tragic stories.

"I talked about trafficking because...since I'm a survivor of trafficking," says Douglas. There are people continuously missing from improvised reservations, and Douglas points out, those often wound up being victims of human trafficking industry. "This is a 150 billion dollar industry worldwide. In the United States alone, 45 billion dollar industry."

A Rapid City born Lakota, Lauren Schad, is a professional volleyball player in France, and she has also tried to voice this issue internationally. Schad wrote MMIW on her leg and also wore a red dress symbol on her arm when competing in France, trying to get a discussion going. "And then in this small town in France, a bunch of people were asking around, what is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two Spirit? What does it mean? What's happening? Who is it affecting?"

At the end of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society's online presentation, Mendoza concludes with this message: "In order to heal, we must restart balance demand justice demand action. No more stolen or murdered sisters."