Stolen guns nets Rapid City man 7-year sentence

A stash of stolen firearms nets a Rapid City man seven years in federal prison.

Cory Myers, 45, was sentenced after reaching a plea deal with the federal government over the illegal possession of firearms.

Myers was discovered to have 20 stolen guns when, in January 2019, he came into contact with Rapid City police officers at a hotel.

Also arrested with Myers was 37-year-old Esmeralda Stands. Stands was sentenced last month to time served and three years of supervised release for being in possession of a stolen revolver.

