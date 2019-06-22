Two arrested and multiple firearms seized in connection to home burglary

Box Elder authorities made two arrests and recovered 15 stolen guns in connection to the home robbery of a deceased man in Box Elder, according to a press release from the Box Elder Police Department.

The statement says this comes after police responded to a burglary in the 100 block of Johnson Drive Thursday.

Officers learned the home was unoccupied as the owner was recently deceased.

Authorities say they received a call from a Rapid City pawn shop Friday reporting a suspicious transaction involving a valuable black powder rifle that had just been pawned.

Two men were identified as exiting the store with two other rifles.

Police were able to track the men to a home on Johnson Drive in Box Elder where they each gave conflicting accounts of the pawn transaction.

Authorities say they seized 14 guns from the home.

42-year-old Jason Lyle Davis and 20-year-old Aaron Paul Lexa have both been arrested on charges of First Degree Burglary and Grant Theft.

The two are each being held on a $25,000 cash bond at the Pennington County Jail.