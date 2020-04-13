Stimulus checks are making their way to your account

President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package into law automatically sending stimulus checks out to every U.S. citizen or permanent resident who filed federal income taxes for 2018 or 2019.

And a lot of people have been calling accountants like Bruce Ashland with questions about the stimulus checks.

"Well the stimulus check is supposed to be twelve hundred dollars for each individual. If you're married it would be for you and your wife and you'd get five hundred dollars extra for every child that you claimed on your tax return," Ashland explained.

If you have not yet filed for your 2019 taxes, the IRS will look at your 2018 ones.

But there are some taxpayers who likely will not qualify and it all depends on their adjusted gross income.

Your adjusted gross income is greater than

• $99,000 if your filing status was single or married filing separately

• $136,500 for head of household

• $198,000 if your filing status was married filing jointly

If you do qualify, the fastest way to get the money is through direct deposit.

"So if you got a refund this year and you had it directly deposited in your bank account, the IRS will automatically send your stimulus to that direct deposit bank account," Ashland said. "If you received a check in the mail or you had to pay, the IRS has announced today that on April 17th this coming Friday you can get on the irs.gov website and they will have a portal there about where is my stimulus check and you can get in that, put in your direct deposit information."

Once you are signed up and ready to go, it still may take some time for you to get the money.

Ashland says the IRS is providing stimulus checks based on income brackets, so it may take time for you to see the money in your account.

Coming into that stimulus money may sound fun.

But if you aren't using it to pay bills or rent, buy groceries or other necessities, you might not want to spend it right away.

Here are a few tips:

Marie Strang, a financial adviser at Edward Jones, recommends putting it into a low-risk liquid account or a low-risk investment that will provide a stable rate of return and some preservation of principal.

Another tip, look into contributing to your IRA if you can. Thanks to the CARE act they extended the deadline to July 15th if you want to make contributions to that account.

If those don't work for you, she says one of the best things you can do is to put it into an emergency fund.

“Absolutely important to think about the future and not the immediate consequence of that money simply because there is no line in the sand on when COVID-19 will be done or when the economy will return to whatever the new normal is,” said Strang.” So as the situation evolves it’s really important for people’s financial health to make sure they have an emergency savings.”

And Strang says that if down the road you didn't need it, you have it right there in an account waiting for whatever you want to do with it.