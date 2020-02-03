Still no sign of Serenity Dennard, one year after her disappearance

Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Serenity Dennard.

It was February 3rd of last year when nine-year old Serenity ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville.

And that was the last time that Serenity was seen.

There's been a massive search and investigation over the past year.

Searchers and dogs have logged over 5,000 miles.

Investigators say they've conducted over 465 interviews or contacts in an investigation that's encompassed 36 states and four countries. With no final resolution, could Serenity still be alive?

Chad Dennard says, "I would love that somebody took her, a good person took her in, some old grandma somewhere that doesn't have social media or TV or anything. Here's this 10-year old little girl who just needs help, going to comfort her and feed her. You've got to have hope."

Darcie Gentry says, "I'd like to think she is out there. I'm not a person to be on TV but I do this in hopes that she knows we're looking for her and we want her home."

The Sheriff's Office asks that if you have any direct information as to the whereabouts of Serenity Dennard that you call the investigative Division at 605-394-6115