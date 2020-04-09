Still eyeing a significant weekend snowstorm

We're still expecting a significant snowstorm to impact the area this weekend. There are still some uncertainties as to how much we see, but we will have a better idea by tomorrow morning. The storm system will be moving over land tonight, which will give the weather models a better understanding of this storm's strength, how much moisture is associated with it, and more.

The storm looks to move into the area late Friday night with areas of rain. Cold air will come rushing in from the north and cause the rain to change over to snow late morning and through the middle of the day. Moderate to heavy snow is expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. The majority of the storm system should be over by Sunday morning, though a few light snow showers may continue for Easter Sunday.

Lighter snow totals are expected for the northern plains, while moderate snowfall is expected in northeast Wyoming, near the Black Hills (including Rapid City), into southwest South Dakota and the southern plains. The heavier snow will likely fall over the northern Black Hills and into the Big Horns. Due to the uncertainty with this storm system, snowfall totals will not be released until tomorrow morning - at the earliest.

Due to this storm system starting off as rain, then changing over to snow, roads will likely become icy through the day Saturday before becoming snow covered and still slippery. Travel will be difficult across the area for those who need to be out on the roads for essential travel. It will be breezy, which will cause snow to blow and drift Saturday through Sunday.

Stay tuned for more updates with this storm system. The next update will possibly be tomorrow morning, if not during the afternoon.