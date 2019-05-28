Stevens senior wins 13th annual Rising Star scholarship contest

Over the past months, you've had the chance to see some of the finest high school students here in the Black Hills in our Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest.

We started with 20 and you've seen our four finalists over the last four weeks.

They're competing for a total of $7,500 in scholarships from Black Hills FOX and Black Hills Energy.

Now it's time to announce our winners, selected by a combination of your scores online and the scores of our Black Hills FOX panel.

Stevens High School senior Jessica Benson is this year's Rising Star of the West.

And that comes with a $4,000 scholarship.

The second place finisher in this year's contest is Rapid City Christian High School junior Tate Broberg.

Tate will have a $2,000 scholarship waiting for after graduation.

Third place this year belongs to Spearfish High School senior Morgan Roberts.

That earns Morgan a $1,000 scholarship.

Our fourth place winner this year is Belle Fourche High School senior Kendal Schreier.

Kendal comes away with a $500 scholarship.