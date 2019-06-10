State to resurface Highway 16 from Custer to Hill City

Highway 16, from Custer to Hill City, will be milled and resurfaced beginning Tuesday.

The project, expected to take two to three weeks, is specifically four miles south of Custer, through Hill City to Three Forks.

During the work, traffic will be reduced to one lane in areas. Cars will be escorted by pilot cars through the construction zones. Drivers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be on the road after each day’s milling operation so people should drive at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph.

The resurfacing project costs the state about $1.4 million.

For complete road construction information, visit safetravelusa.com/sd or call 511.

