State budget: Pay raises, hemp and bridges

The South Dakota Legislature has approved a 2% boost to funding for salary for teachers, state employees and people who work for nonprofits with government funding as it passed a budget that will start in July.

Lawmakers also have money left over to fund a hemp program, build several university buildings and send a bit of money to counties to repair aging bridges.

The Legislature met into the night as they completed the main part of the session for the year. The budget-making process was contentious at times, but in the end lawmakers have passed a balanced budget for the 131st year.

