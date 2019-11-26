State Senator Lyndi DiSanto resigns

South Dakota State Sen. Lyndi DiSanto (R-District 35) is resigning, according to the governor’s office.

The governor’s office would not comment on correspondence but confirmed they did receive a resignation letter.

"I have accepted a professional opportunity out of state and will no longer be a resident of South Dakota due to this move. I am grateful for this opportunity I've had over the last five years to serve the people of South Dakota," DiSanto said in a statement to KEVN and KOTA TV.

The political blog South Dakota War College shared a Facebook post from DiSanto stating she was moving to a new real estate job in Montana, near Red Lodge.

DiSanto, who is from Box Elder, was in her first term as a state senator. She previously served two terms in the state House of Representatives.

Earlier this year, DiSanto legally changed her first name from Lynne to Lyndi.

