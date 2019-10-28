State Sen. Alan Solano of Rapid City has resigned

South Dakota State Senator Alan Solano has resigned, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Solano will resign his seat effective Nov. 24. He has represented District 32 since 2014.

Solano said that balancing legislative duties with his profession has been difficult.

“Serving in the South Dakota Senate has been extremely rewarding, and I’ll forever be indebted to the people of District 32 for putting their trust and confidence in me,” said Solano. “In the last months, I’ve recognized the difficulty of balancing my legislative responsibilities with my new professional responsibilities. Right now, I need to take a step back and focus on the foundation and my family.”

Upon Solano’s resignation announcement, Gov. Kristi Noem requested public input on filling the District 32 vacancy.

“I commend Senator Solano for his dedication to the legislature and wish him all the best,” said Noem.

