State Representative hosts podcast about Rapid City

Chris Johnson is a busy man. He's a state legislator, family man, business owner, and involved in real-estate. But most recently, he has become a podcast host of his new show, "Amplify Rapid City."

"There are so many wonderful things that are happening in Rapid City and so many different ways that we tell our story," said Johnson. "But I looked around and thought, you know, there isn't a podcast out there that's telling Rapid City's story to the rest of world."

Amplify Rapid City tells the history of the town and the stories of the people living there.

Interestingly, this podcast, with a state politician, is intentionally not political.

"I do believe, in a world where everything seems to be political, it's very refreshing when you can come across a broadcast or an episode of something that's just entertaining, and fun and enjoyable, no matter what persuasion you are," said Johnson.

The guests on the thirteenth episode were local artists, Dallerie Davis and James Van Nuys. Both are involved in the City of Presidents, Davis as a co-founder, Van Nuys as a sculptor.

Davis thought that podcasts are an interesting way to be interviewed.

"Whenever I am interviewed about the City of Presidents, it's generally about one specific project," said Davis. "We're talking about this president and this unveiling, and this event, I don't think that I've ever been interviewed about the scope of the project."

Johnson thinks it's important to know your area, the stories, and the history.

"If you're local, you should want to learn more about your city and the people who are involved. If you're not local and coming to visit, you should also want to learn about that city where you're going to live."