State, FEMA open Pine Ridge disaster recovery center

The state of South Dakota and Federal Emergency Management Agency opened a disaster recovery center in Pine Ridge.

The center will help people and business owners impacted by the severe winter storms and flooding that occurred from mid-March to late April this year.

Representatives from the state, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

The Pine Ridge center is in the Billy Mills Building, 85 East Main Street, Pine Ridge.

Another center has been established in Yankton; with additional centers across the state possible.

