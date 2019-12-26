Stabbing sends one man to the hospital

Rapid City Police say a man suffered life-threatening stab injuries Thursday night.

They found the man when they were called out to the Valley Sports Bar a little before 7 PM, but they say that's not where he was stabbed.

Details are still sketchy at this point but police say the man was stabbed at a different location and walked to the bar. They believe his injuries are life-threatening and as of about 8:30, tonight police said he was undergoing surgery. The PD says the victim was stabbed in the chest.

As of now, exactly what happened, remains under investigation.