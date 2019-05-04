Spring-like Sunday forecast

We are tracking a cold front that is sweeping through the Black Hills on Saturday afternoon. Behind the front is cooler air along with a pattern of unsettled weather for the days ahead.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy with showers moving in primarily during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s to upper 50s across the area. Winds will be between 5-15 mph, so not too breezy. Best to just keep the umbrella nearby all day Sunday and the next week.

We are tracking a trough that digs into the region for most of the week. This will bring unsettled weather each and every day from Monday through Thursday. For those wanting more spring weather; this is it. Temperatures will be below average, but mainly in the 40s each day. Folks in the higher elevations in the hills could see either Tuesday or Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 30s for daytime highs.

With the temperatures above freezing for the most part, we expect rain for most from Sunday through Thursday. The heaviest of rain will be between Tuesday and Wednesday. Some isolated snow showers are possible for high elevations above 5,000 feet. We aren't expecting anything more than a light slushy accumulation at the most for those folks. Everyone else will just see rain showers.

Things finally dry out by late Thursday and early Friday, which will bring temperatures back into the 50s and 60s by the following weekend. Our average high temperature in Rapid City is the low to mid 60s, so temperatures will be below average until possibly Mother's Day. Things look dry now for the following Sunday, but if anything changes, we will let you know first on the air, on our weather app, or right here on our website!