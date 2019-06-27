In hopes of preventing the spread of the West Nile virus, Rapid City crews are preparing to spray for mosquitoes.

City crews will be in the area for mosquito spraying.

Starting Monday at 10 p.m. through 2 a.m., city crews will be out in popular public areas, as well as a few other sections of town, to try and keep the mosquito population in check.

Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson says that in order for crews to complete the task, the weather needs to be completely clear with very little wind -- as too much wind could cause the spray to dissipate quickly.

The Centers for Disease Control says that West Nile virus is the main mosquito-borne disease in the United States and that the most common way people get infected is by a mosquito bite.

"Combat the West Nile virus, which is carried by mosquitoes. So you will have the nuisance mosquito all the time, but we try to get out there and take care of what we can so we can hopefully reduce the amount of West Nile carrying mosquitoes," says Anderson.

Anderson says residents should look around their own backyards for anything that can hold water -- because that is where mosquitoes will hatch.