Spirit Halloween heading to Rushmore Mall

As quickly as they leave, the Rushmore Mall is filling them back up.

Spirit Halloween is coming back to the mall after years of filling a stand-alone location. The store will take the place of the old Herbergers location and is slated to open on August 24th.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is expected to top $9 billion this year. Nearly half of Americans will participate in Halloween. The most popular costumes for adults are the classics with Vampires, zombies, and pirates making the top four. The most popular adult costume is a witch, which 7.2 million adults are expected to dress up as.

"I know when I am getting ready to go to my costume party I'm headed to Spirit Halloween because both my husband and I can get our looks there and we can kind of match and coordinate. It's just, it's the best," said Rushmore Mall General Manager Sandy Brockhouse.

Spirit Halloween will stay open until November 15th.