Special needs kids meet Easter Bunny in sensory-friendly environment

Many kids look forward to meeting the Easter Bunny, and Sunday morning, children with special needs could also take pictures with him.

Staff of the Rushmore Mall opened up a sensory-friendly environment.

Differently-abled children and their families met the Easter Bunny two hours before the mall actually opened.

This gave kids a quiet environment to meet this furry friend without huge crowds or noisy people.

A Rapid City mom says the atmosphere really helped her two-year-old son with Treacher Collins Syndrome.

Megan Prater, mother of special needs son, says, "I think it's awesome. I think it's amazing for other little kids, especially kids with autism, things like that where the noise bugs them. I think this is awesome that they put this on for them."

Visitors can also have breakfast with the Easter Bunny on April 13 at 10 A.M. at the Rushmore Mall.

