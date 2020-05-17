Spearfish to re-open public facilities

Starting Monday, May 18th, public facilities in Spearfish are going to resume operations following CDC guidelines.

Signs will be placed at public building entrances with instructions for visitors.

Tape will be placed on the floor so people can practice proper spacing, staying at least 6 feet apart, and hand sanitizer will be available.

The city encourages people to continue to use phone services and online options if they can instead of entering City facilities.

However, if needed people can enter but must wear a mask.

Along with the city offices, the Spearfish Recreation center will be open to the public.

Staffers will rearrange equipment to help people social distance.