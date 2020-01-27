Spearfish schools got a surprise for kindness week

It is the first day of "kindness week" and some schools in the Black Hills got a surprise.

Justine Kougal, the author of 'We're all Wonders', was at all three Spearfish elementary schools today to spread the message of being kind and accepting everyone.

The book was about her daughter, who was born with Treacher Collins syndrome and died last year.

Kougal despite talking about grief manages to keep her presentations fun and engaging.

"Oh, we keep it really upbeat. Everything is really focused on becoming a kindness superhero, because kids love superheroes and so for our elementary program it's really important to get the kids to buy into that so they realize that they have the power to change their own world," said Kougal. "That's what our mission statement is, is choosing kindness to empower yourself through your world."

Kougal has since changes this tour into a non-profit.