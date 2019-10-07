Spearfish man takes command of newest US Navy ship

GULFPORT, Miss. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - A Spearfish man is now in command of the U.S. Navy’s newest warship, the USS Cincinnati.
Cmdr. Jedediah Kloppel reported the ship “ready and in his command” at a ceremony Friday in Gulfport, Miss. The ship, with a crew of 70 officers and enlisted personnel, will be homeported in San Diego.
Kloppel’s operational tours include serving as communications officer aboard USS Portland (LSD 37) and USS Ponce (LPD 15); weapons officer and combat systems officer aboard USS Stockdale (DDG 106); operations officer for commander, Carrier Strike Group 8; commissioning executive officer of USS Manchester (LCS-14); and executive officer of USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) Blue Crew.
The Cincinnati is a littoral combat ship designed to operate close to shore. These ships are assault transports that include helicopters and small boats; as well as cargo for a small assault force.