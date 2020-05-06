Spearfish man sentenced to 10 years for attempting to entice a minor

A Spearfish man convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet was sentenced on April 23.

Michael Carlson, age 58, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Carlson also will be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Carlson was arrested and federally indicted following multiple chats and text messages with a person Carlson believed to be a 14/15 year-old girl, but who was in fact an undercover agent.

Carlson proceeded to negotiate the time and place he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts. When Carlson went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor, he was instead met by law enforcement agents and placed under arrest.

The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the Spearfish Police Department, the Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlson was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.