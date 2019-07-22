Spearfish man sentenced for role in robbery

A Spearfish man is sentenced to federal prison for his part in a 2017 armed robbery of a Spearfish convenience store.

Matthew Wainman earlier pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and conspiracy.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Wainman to four years and 9 months on each count, serving those sentences concurrently, or at the same time.

The factual basis statement signed by Wainman says he was the driver when three men decided to rob the Phillips 66 Speedy Mart off I-90 in Spearfish, providing Adam Peters with a mask to wear when he went inside the store with a gun.

Court documents say the trio left the store with about 130 dollars in cash.

Peters pleaded guilty and got a ten year sentence.

David Jackson got seven years behind bars.

