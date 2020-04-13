Spearfish man identified as crash victim

A Spearfish man has been identified as the person who died Thursday (April 9) in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90, seven miles east of Spearfish.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Benjamin Yackley was driving a pickup westbound on the interstate when the vehicle went off the road to the right, collided with a guardrail and ended up in a ditch where it tipped and rolled.

Yackley was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the pickup. He later died at a Spearfish hospital.

