Spearfish man arrested after wrong-way chase

Police have a suspect in custody after a high-speed chase in the Southern Hills Tuesday.

Fall River County deputies pursued 21-year-old Jordan Hafner of Spearfish, who was traveling North on Highway 79 into oncoming traffic. Highway Patrol troopers eventually took over the pursuit, and Hafner's car was eventually stopped near Rapid City before being arrested.

The investigation is on-going and charges are pending, according to a release from the state Department of Public Safety.

