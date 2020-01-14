Spearfish makes the cut for the top 5

Tuesday morning, Deluxe announced that Spearfish is a top-five finalist for the TV show Small Business Revolution and people like the Executive Director of the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce Melissa Barth is excited.

"Oh my gosh, you should have been there this morning we had a little watch party at the chamber at four-thirty this morning and we had a handful of people and it was really exciting to see it announced LIVE and have everybody in the room cheering. It was amazing," said Barth.

The community has been showing their support by putting stickers on the front of their businesses and posting all over social media and the Mayor of Spearfish, Dana Boke, loves how the community is supporting this.

"Well I love the momentum that it is creating and it's creating even a greater sense of community that we are all cheering for Spearfish, we are all cheering for each other because when we do win not all businesses will be chosen but we will be cheering each other on," said Boke. "So it's really building a closer community for us."

Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman are the hosts of Small Business Revolution.

"We were looking for a community that really understands the importance of supporting their small businesses. Deluxe started the Small Business Revolution because we love small businesses and we wanted to truly create a movement to inspire more people to support those entrepreneurs within their community," said Brinkman. "Spearfish is on the map and known because of the incredible natural beauty, but the things that make Spearfish downtown unique are really those small businesses. So it's all about local residents supporting them and from across the country people understanding the importance of supporting the businesses within their community."

And to help support Spearfish here is a link to vote.