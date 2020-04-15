Spearfish extends limits on businesses due to pandemic

The Spearfish City Council opted on Tuesday to extend business closure measures currently in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. The closures will continue now through April 30.

The city's mayor, Dana Boke, believes these measures are proving successful. "This pandemic continues to impact daily life around the world, and so far, with numbers of confirmed cases holding steady in West River, the measures in place are working to flatten the curve," Boke said in a city release.

Ordinance 1314 closes businesses of "public accommodation offering food and beverages for on-site consumption." This includes restaurants, bars, coffee houses and clubs. The businesses can continue with takeout, deliver, curbside and drive-through services as long as social distancing practices are followed.

The ordinance also called for the closure of recreational facilities, public pools, health clubs, athletic facilities, gyms, fitness centers, theaters, entertainment venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, casinos and other recreational and entertainment facilities.

The current and proposed ordinance do not apply to:

- Places of public accommodation that offer food and beverages for off-site consumption, including grocery stores, markets, retail stores that offer food/beverages, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries (other than any portion of aforementioned businesses that offer on-site consumption, in which case, would be closed to on-site consumption)

- Retail stores

- Room service in hotels

- Health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and correctional facilities

- Crisis shelters, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, or other similar institutions

- Any emergency facilities necessary for the response to the current public health emergency or any other community emergency or disaster

- Official meetings of the city, schools, county, or state

- The operations and meetings of any state or federal courts

- Any business that does not fall within the descriptions listed in the ordinance that are required to close.

