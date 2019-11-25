Spearfish could be getting a make-over

Local businesses in one Northern hills town could be getting revamped. Our Connor Matteson heads to Spearfish to find out what this means for the community.

Spearfish is among nine other towns in the nation competing for a make-over. The winning town will be featured in a reality series called Small Business Revolution.

And the Executive Director of the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce Melissa Barth is heading this operation.

"The winning community that will be featured on season 5 which is six episodes, which is streamed on Amazon Video, and Hulu, and their website... so it's huge. And then that winning community they come in and they film their episodes and they also invest 500 thousand dollars into the community to help those small businesses."

And the 500 thousand dollars can go toward anything benefiting the business community

"To not only maybe physically revamp it, but to put towards marketing or professional development or whatever it's going to take, financial training, where ever they're struggling in their business is where they will invest that money with them," said Barth.

But the opportunities are there for more than just businesses, non-profits are in the running as well.

Officials from the show will be coming at the beginning of December to talk with community leaders and most importantly, businesses.

"We want to hear from the businesses, it's extremely important," said Barth. "They want to visit twenty, but we would love to have five hundred submit their names, we want them to know that we have a great business pool that they can come visit and they can work with."

Spearfish has already made it to the top 10 and will find out in January if they advance to the next round.

Check out the link to submit a business here.