Spearfish construction project gets phase 2

A second phase has been added to the expansive Jackson Blvd construction project in Spearfish.

The second phase is both a beautification and safety- improvement project. Speeding in the area off of the interstate has been a problem, so the addition of a center turn lane will reduce speeds and be safer for all drivers. Additionally, a raised center median with grasses and stone to mimic Spearfish Creek will be added to make the road project visually appealing.

Phase one included the installation and upgrading of the storm sewer system, as well as converting the road from four lanes to five lanes, adding raised center medians, and adding center turn lanes.

"The main improvements for the project are some safety improvements," said Adam McMahon, the Project Engineer. "With the adding of a center turn lane, people get out of the way of traffic when they're waiting to make their turn. The raised medians controls access, limits the number of places people can access Jackson, so you have less conflict points for traffic coming in."

McMahon said that the construction has gone smoothly throughout and that the contractors, RCS Construction, has been great to work with the city.

