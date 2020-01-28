Spearfish comes up short in Small Business Revolution

For the past few weeks, we've followed along as Spearfish aimed to be the winner of small business revolution.

the winner was revealed in a Facebook video and unfortunately, Spearfish fell just short of the 500 thousand dollar prize for first. After all the votes were tallied the northern hills town finished in third place.

While the results aren't what Spearfish were hoping for the experience for the community isn't something they will forget.

"I think the biggest takeaway for Spearfish is that if we put everything aside we really can work together," says, Nathan Hoogshagen, Executive director Spearfish downtown business association

If you were curious Fredonia, New York was the winner.